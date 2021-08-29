Carrington events coming soon

(CARRINGTON, ND) Carrington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carrington:

Lake Region Father/Daughter Dance Saint Michael, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 7889 North Dakota 57, Saint Michael, ND 58370

Enjoy this day with your daughter. Dinner, dance, and fun! More info available soon.

JOBS Program Listening Session - Spirit Lake Session One Saint Michael, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1314 Dakota Drive, Fort Totten, ND 58370

Share your experience with the JOBS Program to help us understand how we can improve.

Final Harvest Performance at Victory Lutheran Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Final Harvest is performing at the church Sunday August 29th at 9:30am. The message of Final Harvest: God will send to His Church an unquenchable fire. The wind of the Holy Spirit will cause it to...

The Black Sheep Family Reunion V Jamestown, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 8151 36th Street Southeast, Jamestown, ND 58401

Super HQ Heavy Bass Event For The Filthiest Of Fams!!

Jamestown: Slay the Dragon Screening Jamestown, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 308 2nd Street Southwest, Jamestown, ND 58401

A free community screening about a high-tech gerrymandering initiative launched 10 years ago that threatens to undermine democracy.