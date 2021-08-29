Keenesburg events coming soon

(KEENESBURG, CO) Keenesburg is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Keenesburg:

Growing Grads College and Career Readiness Kickoff Brighton, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 Strong Street, Brighton, CO 80601

Plan for “what’s next” by exploring Post-Secondary options at the Growing Grads College and Career Readiness Kickoff. The City of Brighton O

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 4430 S Adams County Pkwy, Brighton, CO 80601

Join the staff from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs Division of Housing October 6-7, 2021 for an exciting two-day workshop!

Pelvic Health 1 Brighton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2418 E Bridge St, Brighton, CO

EIM’s Pelvic Health I course is designed to teach orthopaedic physical and occupational therapists how to effectively integrate the pelvic floor into treatment for clients with low back pain, hip...

Vendor Registration JBF Broomfield/ Brighton Fall 2021 Brighton, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton, CO 80601

THANK YOU for your interest in participating at Just Between Friends Broomfield/Brighton!

BERRY PICKING Brighton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 13785 Potomac St, Brighton, CO

Join Moishe House Denver to pick your own Strawberries! We will reimburse each person up to $15 for their berries. Due to changes in Farm opening hours, we will now be meeting at Garden Sweet in...