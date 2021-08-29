Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seagraves, TX

Live events Seagraves — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Seagraves Bulletin
Seagraves Bulletin
 4 days ago

(SEAGRAVES, TX) Live events are lining up on the Seagraves calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seagraves:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19sdnI_0bgSrHVI00

Luncheon with Byron Tyler

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 113 N Shipp St, Hobbs, NM

A special Lunch & Learn specifically for business owners! About this Event We have partnered up with chamber member, Byron Tyler with Edward Jones Investments, and are excited to announce our next...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5y74_0bgSrHVI00

DJ Alpine

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 3901 W Millen Dr, Hobbs, NM

DJ Alpine Spins the music you want to hear and you feet want to dance to! No Cover!!!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47EVpJ_0bgSrHVI00

Memorial service

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3321 N Dal Paso St, Hobbs, NM

Find the obituary of Patricia Jones (1949 - 2021) from Hobbs, NM. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bzUG4_0bgSrHVI00

Girls Night Out The Show at Diamond Lil's (Hobbs, NM)

Hobbs, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 2600 North Dal Paso Street, Hobbs, NM 88240

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Hobbs ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 6pm

Learn More

RACING SEASON OPEN HIRING EVENT

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3901 W Millen Dr, Hobbs, NM

Overview: · RACING SEASON OPEN HIRING EVENT · At Zia Park Ca

Learn More

Comments / 0

Seagraves Bulletin

Seagraves Bulletin

Seagraves, TX
7
Followers
173
Post
576
Views
ABOUT

With Seagraves Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Tyler, TX
City
Seagraves, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#Dj#Lunch Learn#Edward Jones Investments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy