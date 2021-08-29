Live events Seagraves — what’s coming up

(SEAGRAVES, TX) Live events are lining up on the Seagraves calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seagraves:

Luncheon with Byron Tyler Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 113 N Shipp St, Hobbs, NM

A special Lunch & Learn specifically for business owners! About this Event We have partnered up with chamber member, Byron Tyler with Edward Jones Investments, and are excited to announce our next...

DJ Alpine Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 3901 W Millen Dr, Hobbs, NM

DJ Alpine Spins the music you want to hear and you feet want to dance to! No Cover!!!!

Memorial service Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3321 N Dal Paso St, Hobbs, NM

Find the obituary of Patricia Jones (1949 - 2021) from Hobbs, NM. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Girls Night Out The Show at Diamond Lil's (Hobbs, NM) Hobbs, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 2600 North Dal Paso Street, Hobbs, NM 88240

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Hobbs ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 6pm

RACING SEASON OPEN HIRING EVENT Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3901 W Millen Dr, Hobbs, NM

Overview: · RACING SEASON OPEN HIRING EVENT · At Zia Park Ca