Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Timber, MT

Live events on the horizon in Big Timber

Posted by 
Big Timber Bulletin
Big Timber Bulletin
 4 days ago

(BIG TIMBER, MT) Big Timber has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Big Timber:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WruC7_0bgSrGcZ00

Community Picnic

Livingston, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: W Butte St, Livingston, MT

Open to the public, everyone is welcome! Potluck style picnic with food and drinks, you're welcome to bring a dish to share! Families with young children are encouraged. Our goal is to give...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g4nLe_0bgSrGcZ00

The Soul of Aging Spiritual Retreat

McLeod, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 4003 Main Boulder Rd, Mc Leod, MT

At some point every person faces the inevitability of aging, its challenges and delights. Speaking about the aging process, Mary Catherine Bateson wrote: "We do…\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dn7Bt_0bgSrGcZ00

Westside Historic District: Movers and Shakers

Livingston, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: Corner of Callender and 3rd Streets, Livingston, MT 59047

Tour features more than 30 homes and businesses, the stories of the movers and shakers that helped build Livingston, including those living along “Banker’s Row” or Yellowstone Street, and more. A tour option adds sites in Sacajawea Park. Tours are led by museum staff and volunteers. Each tour is approximately 1.5-2 hours long with multiple stops along the way. Please arrive 15 minutes early if possible. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, and a light jacket are recommended. Distance: about one mile

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVRDm_0bgSrGcZ00

Abel & Benn - Brunch — Pine Creek Lodge

Livingston, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2496 E River Rd, Livingston, MT

Live original music on the outdoor Beer Garden stage fro Abel & Benn . FREE SHOW

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxQfz_0bgSrGcZ00

Ice Age to Our Age Exhibit

Livingston, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 118 W Chinook St, Livingston, MT

Megafauna: Ice Age to Our Age Exhibit at Yellowstone Gateway Museum A new exhibit explores the last Ice Age in the Park County, Montana area and the megafauna that lived here, including the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Big Timber Bulletin

Big Timber Bulletin

Big Timber, MT
8
Followers
226
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Big Timber Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Timber, MT
City
Boulder, MT
Livingston, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Big Timber, MT
Government
City
Livingston, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Yellowstone National Park#Live Events#Ice Age#Mt#Abel Benn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy