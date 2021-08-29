Live events on the horizon in Big Timber

(BIG TIMBER, MT) Big Timber has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Big Timber:

Community Picnic Livingston, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: W Butte St, Livingston, MT

Open to the public, everyone is welcome! Potluck style picnic with food and drinks, you're welcome to bring a dish to share! Families with young children are encouraged. Our goal is to give...

The Soul of Aging Spiritual Retreat McLeod, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 4003 Main Boulder Rd, Mc Leod, MT

At some point every person faces the inevitability of aging, its challenges and delights. Speaking about the aging process, Mary Catherine Bateson wrote: "We do…



Westside Historic District: Movers and Shakers Livingston, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: Corner of Callender and 3rd Streets, Livingston, MT 59047

Tour features more than 30 homes and businesses, the stories of the movers and shakers that helped build Livingston, including those living along “Banker’s Row” or Yellowstone Street, and more. A tour option adds sites in Sacajawea Park. Tours are led by museum staff and volunteers. Each tour is approximately 1.5-2 hours long with multiple stops along the way. Please arrive 15 minutes early if possible. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, and a light jacket are recommended. Distance: about one mile

Abel & Benn - Brunch — Pine Creek Lodge Livingston, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2496 E River Rd, Livingston, MT

Live original music on the outdoor Beer Garden stage fro Abel & Benn . FREE SHOW

Ice Age to Our Age Exhibit Livingston, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 118 W Chinook St, Livingston, MT

Megafauna: Ice Age to Our Age Exhibit at Yellowstone Gateway Museum A new exhibit explores the last Ice Age in the Park County, Montana area and the megafauna that lived here, including the...