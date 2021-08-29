Events on the Henry calendar

(HENRY, IL) Henry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Henry area:

Musical Chairs with Marcia & Friends Chillicothe, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 430 N Bradley Ave, Chillicothe, IL

Grab a blanket or a lawn chair (and a picnic if you like!) and join us for a free concert on the library lawn, featuring violin solos, duos, trios, and quartets with Peoria Symphony Concertmaster...

Sing Sistah Sing! Mark, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: La Basse Passière, 61340 Perche-en-Nocé

Une célébration du son et de l'ampleur extraordinaire de la voix féminine afro-américaine

Lady Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales Granville Granville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 214 S Mccoy St, Granville, IL

Lady Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales Tuesday, August 31st 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Seating is limited. reservation is required. We will be social distancing and all attending are required to wear a mask...

Bocce Ball Varna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Explore all upcoming bocce ball events in Varna, Illinois, find information & tickets for upcoming bocce ball events happening in Varna, Illinois.

The Accidentals - Blue Ridge Community Farm Chillicothe, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Come join the fun at the first date of our 2021 Fall Concert Series! National touring artists The Accidentals will headline with local artists Cami Proctor, Emily Antonacci and Megan Maroney...