Golden Meadow events coming soon
(GOLDEN MEADOW, LA) Golden Meadow has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Golden Meadow area:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:15 PM
The Beginner Fundamentals YOGA Series is a 4 Class / 2 week Evening workshop which covers the yoga basics for new students and current practitioners who want to deepen their understanding of a...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 1109 Dunn St, Houma, LA
No Posers - $5 Cover at On The Canal Bar, 1109 Dunn St, Houma, LA 70360, Houma, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 04:00 pm to 08:00 pm
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 11:00 PM
Address: 7817 West Main Street, Houma, LA 70360
CREED TRIBUTE SHOW - MJ Dardar, Jerry Martin, Brent Rhodes, Shawn Roddy, & Tim Belanger | w/ special guest Chris Allen of Capital City Soul
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: Naquin St, Houma, LA
Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 6am - 6pm Location: Naquin Street and Martin L. King Boulevard
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 1400 Grand Caillou Road, Houma, LA 70363
The South Terrebonne High School Class of 1991 30th Reunion
