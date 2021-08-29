Cancel
Golden Meadow, LA

Golden Meadow events coming soon

Golden Meadow Dispatch
Golden Meadow Dispatch
 4 days ago

(GOLDEN MEADOW, LA) Golden Meadow has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Golden Meadow area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDvMe_0bgSrEr700

Evening Beginner Fundamental Yoga Series (4 Parts)

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:15 PM

The Beginner Fundamentals YOGA Series is a 4 Class / 2 week Evening workshop which covers the yoga basics for new students and current practitioners who want to deepen their understanding of a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUuFm_0bgSrEr700

NO POSERS @ On the Canal Bar

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1109 Dunn St, Houma, LA

No Posers - $5 Cover at On The Canal Bar, 1109 Dunn St, Houma, LA 70360, Houma, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 04:00 pm to 08:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bOAK5_0bgSrEr700

CREED TRIBUTE SHOW - Boxer and The Barrel | Houma, LA

Houma, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 7817 West Main Street, Houma, LA 70360

CREED TRIBUTE SHOW - MJ Dardar, Jerry Martin, Brent Rhodes, Shawn Roddy, & Tim Belanger | w/ special guest Chris Allen of Capital City Soul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37EFgn_0bgSrEr700

Cajun Farmers Market

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Naquin St, Houma, LA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 6am - 6pm Location: Naquin Street and Martin L. King Boulevard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RRjZE_0bgSrEr700

STHS Class of 1991 30th Reunion

Houma, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1400 Grand Caillou Road, Houma, LA 70363

The South Terrebonne High School Class of 1991 30th Reunion

Golden Meadow Dispatch

Golden Meadow Dispatch

Golden Meadow, LA
With Golden Meadow Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

