Live events Russellville — what’s coming up

(RUSSELLVILLE, MO) Live events are coming to Russellville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Russellville area:

Puttin Noon to Five Ladies Golf Tournament Jefferson City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 932 Ellis Blvd, Jefferson City, MO

Veterans' Coffee Talk — Heroes Outreach Program California, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 401 S Oak St, California, MO

Free coffee and doughnuts will be offered. An opportunity for military veterans to gather among fellow veterans to share opinions, life experiences and resources.

Russellville Lions Club Figure 8 Scramble Russellville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

The Nathan's Tire Figure 8 Points Championship presented by Lucky 7's Promotions returns to Russellville Missouri! Come join us for an action packed night of family fun as we have Power-Wheels...

Helen Haynes Presents Musikgarten Jefferson City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 214 Adams St, Jefferson City, MO

Helen Haynes Presents Musikgarten at Missouri River Regional Library, 214 Adams Street, Jefferson City, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 10:30 am

Kids Krusade Jefferson City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 4730 Country Club Dr, Jefferson City, MO

Kids Krusade Hosted By Bible Baptist Church. Event starts at Tue Aug 31 2021 at 06:30 pm and happening at Jefferson City., Join us for an evening of games, prizes, snacks and fun! Be sure to bring...