Chamberlain events coming soon
(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Live events are coming to Chamberlain.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Chamberlain area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 210 Polk St, Winner, SD
This annual celebration features a carnival with rides and games, demolition derby, road race, and bull-o-rama.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 1500 Shoreline Dr, Oacoma, SD
Enjoy food, beverages, and friends on the deck while listening to the music of Elisabeth Hunstad!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 521 Main St, Platte, SD
Movie Info Running Time: 127 minutes Rated - PG 13 Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they...
Comments / 0