Chamberlain events coming soon

(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Live events are coming to Chamberlain.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chamberlain area:

Winner Labor Day Celebration Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 Polk St, Winner, SD

This annual celebration features a carnival with rides and games, demolition derby, road race, and bull-o-rama.

Live Music by Elisabeth Hunstad Oacoma, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 Shoreline Dr, Oacoma, SD

Enjoy food, beverages, and friends on the deck while listening to the music of Elisabeth Hunstad!

Jungle Cruise Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 521 Main St, Platte, SD

Movie Info Running Time: 127 minutes Rated - PG 13 Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they...