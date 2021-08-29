Cancel
Chamberlain, SD

Chamberlain events coming soon

Chamberlain News Alert
 4 days ago

(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Live events are coming to Chamberlain.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chamberlain area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CyE3i_0bgSrC5f00

Winner Labor Day Celebration

Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 Polk St, Winner, SD

This annual celebration features a carnival with rides and games, demolition derby, road race, and bull-o-rama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnBn0_0bgSrC5f00

Live Music by Elisabeth Hunstad

Oacoma, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 Shoreline Dr, Oacoma, SD

Enjoy food, beverages, and friends on the deck while listening to the music of Elisabeth Hunstad!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45XPUI_0bgSrC5f00

Jungle Cruise

Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 521 Main St, Platte, SD

Movie Info Running Time: 127 minutes Rated - PG 13 Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they...

Chamberlain, SD
ABOUT

With Chamberlain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

