Kellogg, ID

Kellogg events coming soon

Kellogg News Flash
Kellogg News Flash
(KELLOGG, ID) Live events are coming to Kellogg.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kellogg:

Double the Demo in 2021

Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 4056 N Government Way, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Double the Demo in 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Double the Demo in 2021, join Facebook today.

Upbeat Breakfast at the Coeur d'Alene Resort Resort

Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 115 S 2nd St, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Our program will feature a panel discussion with the superintendents from our three local school districts: Dr. Shon Hocker, Coeur d Alene Public Schools Dena Naccarato, Post Falls School District...

Parking Lot Party w/ David Reed

Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Parking Lot Party w/ David Reed at 4045 N Government Way, Coeur D'Alene, ID 83815-7309, United States, Rathdrum, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Night of Prophetic Ministry

Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1010 E Sherman Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Join The Cause Church for a powerful time of prophetic ministry with Pastor Jon Jon Wilkins from City Life Church in San Francisco. Our expectation is BIG for all that God will do! Invite someone...

MICKEY UTLEY BAND AT THE RIVER ROADHOUSE!!

Trout Creek, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

LIVE CONCERT BY THIS AMAZING BAND STRAIGHT OUT OF TENNESSEE!! They played the 4th of July in Thompson Falls and will be back to put on an amazing show at the RIVER ROADHOUSE!! ADMISSION AT THE...

