Canby, MN

Coming soon: Canby events

Canby Digest
Canby Digest
 4 days ago

(CANBY, MN) Live events are lining up on the Canby calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Canby:

Teen Tabletop Gaming (Outside & Online!)

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 C St, Marshall, MN

Meet-up in the courtyard for teens to play D&D. Also online.\n

Herbal Tincturing Class

Montevideo, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 804 N. 16th Street, Montevideo, MN 56265

Come learn how to make your own plant based medicine! It's easy, fun, and rewarding!

Oktoberfest Bar Crawl - Broad Ripple

Canby, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 910 Broad Ripple Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 56220

Put on your lederhosen and grab your Das Boot! The Oktoberfest Bar Crawl is coming on Saturday October 2nd, 2021 from 3pm-10pm!

Restorative Justice Circle Training

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

The Restorative Justice Circle program is in need of more community members to help support youth and families. Training is provided! Come learn more about Restorative Justice, Circle, and how you...

Johnny Says Sayonara!

Montevideo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 205 S 1st St, Montevideo, MN

The time has come for the tall man, dear Johnny to say sayonara! It's been five great years + we want to celebrate all of the hard work/good times with one last happy hour on his final shift...

Canby Digest

Canby Digest

Canby, MN
ABOUT

With Canby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

