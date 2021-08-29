Milford events coming up

(MILFORD, ME) Milford is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Milford area:

Maine Women’s Basketball High School Elite Camp 2 Orono, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 18 Gym Dr, Orono, ME

Description: UMaine Women’s Basketball Elite camp is for high school players Ages 13–18 Camp will be held Aug. 29. Registration will be at 8:30 a.m. the morning of Aug. 29. Camp will start at 9...

207 Music Group LLC Present’s Bangor, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 82 Morgan Hill Lane, Hermon, ME 04401

“Raxx” will be making a stop in Hermon, Maine at Morgan Hill Event Center

Live at Seasons (Downunder Club) Bangor, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 427 Main Street, Bangor, ME 04401

This is a live hip-hop show in Bangor, be ready!!!

Coldplay: Sky Full of Stars Orono, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: University of Maine, 167 Rangeley Rd, Orono, ME

Using the cutting-edge capabilities of the planetarium, Coldplay: A Sky Full of Stars fuses the sounds of energetic rock with stunning and inventive visuals. This musical experience engages...

Bangor Area Recovery Network at the Drive In Bangor, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1674 Hammond Street, Hermon, ME 04401

Join us for an event that gives us an opportunity to educate, socialize, and recover loudly.