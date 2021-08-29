Cancel
Milford, ME

Milford events coming up

Milford News Watch
Milford News Watch
 4 days ago

(MILFORD, ME) Milford is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Milford area:

Maine Women’s Basketball High School Elite Camp 2

Orono, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 18 Gym Dr, Orono, ME

Description: UMaine Women’s Basketball Elite camp is for high school players Ages 13–18 Camp will be held Aug. 29. Registration will be at 8:30 a.m. the morning of Aug. 29. Camp will start at 9...

207 Music Group LLC Present’s

Bangor, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 82 Morgan Hill Lane, Hermon, ME 04401

“Raxx” will be making a stop in Hermon, Maine at Morgan Hill Event Center

Live at Seasons (Downunder Club)

Bangor, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 427 Main Street, Bangor, ME 04401

This is a live hip-hop show in Bangor, be ready!!!

Coldplay: Sky Full of Stars

Orono, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: University of Maine, 167 Rangeley Rd, Orono, ME

Using the cutting-edge capabilities of the planetarium, Coldplay: A Sky Full of Stars fuses the sounds of energetic rock with stunning and inventive visuals. This musical experience engages...

Bangor Area Recovery Network at the Drive In

Bangor, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1674 Hammond Street, Hermon, ME 04401

Join us for an event that gives us an opportunity to educate, socialize, and recover loudly.

Milford News Watch

Milford News Watch

Milford, ME
ABOUT

With Milford News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

