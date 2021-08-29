Tracy calendar: What's coming up

(TRACY, MN) Tracy has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tracy:

Yin & Release Yoga with Lynn Van Patten Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1411 E College Dr #4, Marshall, MN

Become freer, more resilient, & more at ease in your body! Lynn mixes Self-Myofascial Release & "yin" yoga to unwind areas of holding, tension, or stress. A great compliment to your current...

Project Turnabout 29th Annual Caring & Sharing Golf Tournament Granite Falls, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 5522 Minnesota 67, Granite Falls, MN 56241

A golfing event to raise funds for Project Turnabout's Caring & Sharing Program that supports patient needs while in treatment.

SAIL – Heron Lake Heron Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 401 9th St, Heron Lake, MN

SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life) is an evidence-based exercise program developed by the Washington State Department of Health. The hour long classes held twice per week include low...

Restorative Justice Circle Training Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

The Restorative Justice Circle program is in need of more community members to help support youth and families. Training is provided! Come learn more about Restorative Justice, Circle, and how you...

Piano man Phil Thompson Slayton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 21 Valhalla Dr, Slayton, MN

Piano man Phil Thompson playing requests on the patio beside the lake.