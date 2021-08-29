Mcgregor events coming soon

(MCGREGOR, MN) Live events are lining up on the Mcgregor calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mcgregor:

Dead On Arms Minnesota Permit to Carry Course Cloquet, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 6552 U.S. 2, Cloquet, MN 55720

Dead on Arms offers authorized firearms training for Minnesota Permit to Carry applications as required by Minnesota State Statute 624.714.

Ladies Only Ride 2021 Emily, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 40012 Minnesota 6, Emily, MN 56447

FOR WOMEN THAT LOVE TO RIDE! Get dirty with your fellow females on a crazy fun ATV ride in the Emily/Outing area!

Carlton County Justice Partners Law Enforcement Training Carlton, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1630 Co Rd 61, Carlton, MN 55718

Working together for great prosecution results. Join us for our first annual County Attorney’s Office law enforcement training in September.

Malecha Living Estate Phase 2, Isle, MN Isle, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Malecha Living Estate Phase 2, Isle, MN 1 Big Max Utility Trailer 2 Kawasaki Ninja 2000 PSI Pressure Washer 3 Dolly 4 Troy-Bilt Tuffy Rear-Tine Rototiller 5 Hose Reel Cart With Hose 6 Earth Way...

Celebration of Life for Scott Peters Isle, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 5436 479th St, Isle, MN

Join us to celebrate the life of our beloved Scott Peters. Party starts at 1. Pot luck and keg beer. If you would like to bring a dish to share. Please sign up on the list in the comments.