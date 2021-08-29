Cancel
Enterprise, OR

Live events on the horizon in Enterprise

Enterprise Today
 4 days ago

(ENTERPRISE, OR) Live events are lining up on the Enterprise calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Enterprise:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdvV7_0bgSr6sY00

Hells Canyon Mule Days

Enterprise, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 668 NW 1st St, Enterprise, OR

A mule show, cowboy poetry, a parade, a barbecue, a quilt show, a Dutch oven cook off, and a mule and horse sale highlight this event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43o5SO_0bgSr6sY00

La Grande Farmers Market

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2006 Fourth St, La Grande, OR

Season:SummerMarket Hours:May 15 - October, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PMTuesdays, 3PM - 6PMLocation:Downtown La Grande at Max Square on the Corner of 4th and Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGtBi_0bgSr6sY00

Little Works

Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 403 Main St, Joseph, OR

For this exhibit the Josephy Center is asking for little works of any 2D or 3D mediums that fit into an imaginary 7”x7”x7” box. Deadline is midnight!\n

Enterprise, OR
