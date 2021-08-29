Coming soon: Lisbon events

(LISBON, ND) Lisbon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lisbon area:

Ransom County Fair Lisbon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 612 7th Ave W, Lisbon, ND

Everyone comes to enjoy the old fashioned corn feed along with games, carnival rides and special music attractions. The fair draws neighbors from all around the area to see the main stage and...

District 27 Republicans Trap Shoot Fundraiser Horace, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 4333 167th Avenue Southeast, Horace, ND 58047

A night of trap shooting, conversation, and food with special guest Wayne Stenhjem.

Focus Groups Valley City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 138 3rd St NW, Valley City, ND

We want to hear from you! Please join us for ONE of FOUR Focus Group conversations as our Capital Appeal Consultant, Pastor Blair gets to know Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Your input is valued as...

Knitting, Fiber Exploration, Conversation, and Relaxation Retreat Nome, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 200 1st Ave, Nome, ND

A retreat will be held August 29 – September 4, 2021, at the Nome Schoolhouse, Nome, North Dakota. Myrna A.I. Stahman will be in attendance to knit, explore fibers, converse, and relax with...

Ladies' Night Flog Yenruot Milnor, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 735 1st St, Milnor, ND

Flog Yenruot aka Golf Tourney backwards, is a 9 hole women's tourney where you play the course backwards! Example: Tee off from Tee Box 1 to 9's green, then tee of from Tee Box 9 to 8's green...