Belle Plaine, IA

Belle Plaine events coming up

Belle Plaine Journal
Belle Plaine Journal
 4 days ago

(BELLE PLAINE, IA) Live events are lining up on the Belle Plaine calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Belle Plaine:

Coffee Chat

Brooklyn, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 4106 V18 Rd, Brooklyn, IA

Bring your coffee or beverage of choice or have a cup of ours. Some of us will run to Casey's or Center Ground real quick! Then, sit down and chat with your church family. We do this every month...

The Negotiators

Williamsburg, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2283 240th Street, Williamsburg, IA 52361

Intelligent covers for intelligent listeners. Killer vocals, lots of harmonies and rich sound.

Fun Night Fundraiser

Toledo, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2283 Park Rd, Toledo, IA 52342

Join us! For the Tama County Conservation 2021 Annual Fun Night Fundraiser!

Sunday Funday

Homestead, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1685 U Ave, Homestead, IA

Join us at Koru Event Venue for live music!! No cover charge, food, and beverages are for sale. Music by Brian Herrin - BrianHerrin.com Beverages Served By: Hops and...

RUMBLE AT OAK RIDGE

Garwin, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 280th St, Garwin, IA

2nd annual RUMBLE AT OAK RIDGE This motocross festival was created to celebrate the love for grassroots racing. Hosted at one of the nations most picturesque venues, Oak Ridge in Garwin, Iowa...

