Belle Plaine events coming up

(BELLE PLAINE, IA) Live events are lining up on the Belle Plaine calendar.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Belle Plaine:

Coffee Chat Brooklyn, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 4106 V18 Rd, Brooklyn, IA

Bring your coffee or beverage of choice or have a cup of ours. Some of us will run to Casey's or Center Ground real quick! Then, sit down and chat with your church family. We do this every month...

The Negotiators Williamsburg, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2283 240th Street, Williamsburg, IA 52361

Intelligent covers for intelligent listeners. Killer vocals, lots of harmonies and rich sound.

Fun Night Fundraiser Toledo, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2283 Park Rd, Toledo, IA 52342

Join us! For the Tama County Conservation 2021 Annual Fun Night Fundraiser!

Sunday Funday Homestead, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1685 U Ave, Homestead, IA

Join us at Koru Event Venue for live music!! No cover charge, food, and beverages are for sale. Music by Brian Herrin - BrianHerrin.com Beverages Served By: Hops and...

RUMBLE AT OAK RIDGE Garwin, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 280th St, Garwin, IA

2nd annual RUMBLE AT OAK RIDGE This motocross festival was created to celebrate the love for grassroots racing. Hosted at one of the nations most picturesque venues, Oak Ridge in Garwin, Iowa...