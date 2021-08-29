Lac Du Flambeau events coming soon

(LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI) Live events are coming to Lac Du Flambeau.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lac Du Flambeau:

Free Fishing Seminars: Summer Game Fishing Boulder Junction, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Summer Game Fishing with Mark Blawas from Figure 8 Guide Service, 740-972-4976 Boulder Junction Fishing Guides are ready to share some of their best fishing secrets with you at the free fishing...

Sunday's at Dillman's -David Becker Lac Du Flambeau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3305 Sand Lake Lodge Ln, Lac Du Flambeau, WI

3 hour Demo with David Becker To register, call Dillman's resort at 715-588-3153. David loves to teach his students everything he knows about working with watercolor in this demonstration. The...

Manitowish Waters Skiing Skeeters Waterski Show Manitowish Waters, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

FREE SKIING SKEETERS WATER SKI SHOWS Every Wednesday & Saturday at 7 pm – you can enjoy free water ski team performances by many talented skiers. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for viewing comfort...

DATE CHANGED: Alumni College: Northwoods Woodruff, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3852 US-51, Woodruff, WI

https://www.uwalumni.com/event/alumnicollege/ For more information, contact Stephanie Wallace at stephanie.wallace@supportuw.org or 608-308-5528. Visit event website . Event Categories...

Land O' Lakes, WI Oktoberfest 2021 Land O Lakes, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 6492 Town Hall Road, Land O' Lakes, WI 54540

Join us for a celebration of Oktoberfest, featuring great beer, music, food, and even better company!