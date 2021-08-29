Cancel
Oblong, IL

Live events Oblong — what's coming up

Oblong Voice
(OBLONG, IL) Oblong has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oblong area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SNHoo_0bgSr0aC00

Sunday School

Lawrenceville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 303 Buchanan Dr, Lawrenceville, IL

Bible classes for all ages. See bulletin for class options and locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bsr9d_0bgSr0aC00

ScaleTrains Meet & Greet

Oblong, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 106 W Missouri St, Oblong, IL

Road trip! We’re sure these words bring back fond memories of family vacations, fun destinations, and kids arguing in the back seat. “Are we there yet?” Along the way, we want to meet you and have...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rrfF_0bgSr0aC00

Lincoln Trail Turkey Chapter, IL

Marshall, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 W Trefz Dr, Marshall, IL

Lincoln Trail Turkey Chapter, ILTickets:Single: $50.00Couple: $65.00Sponsor: $260.00Jake: $15.00Sponsor Couple: $275.00Boss Gobbler Sponsor Tabl: $1000.00Grand Slam Sponsor Table: $1500.00Royal...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q78Pq_0bgSr0aC00

The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra

Vincennes, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 20 West Red Skelton Boulevard, Vincennes, IN 47591

Spend your Sunday afternoon enjoying the big band sounds of The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Emxx_0bgSr0aC00

Blood Drive

Toledo, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 130 Courthouse Square, Toledo, IL

Help us save lives! In just 30 minutes, you can make a life saving blood donation at the Neal Center YMCA. Visit this link to schedule your time: https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html

Oblong Voice

Oblong, IL
With Oblong Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

