Florien, LA

Florien calendar: Coming events

(FLORIEN, LA) Live events are coming to Florien.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Florien area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mT61l_0bgSqy7o00

Memorial service

Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3348 University Pkwy, Leesville, LA

Find the obituary of James Reier (1928 - 2021) from Leesville, LA. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0baNgC_0bgSqy7o00

SHARP: Sexual Harassment & Rape Prevention Training

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

An interactive self-defense training. About this Event University Police invites you to join us for a two-hour interactive self-defense training. The training encompasses awareness, safety...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SpXxi_0bgSqy7o00

Dark Woods Cast Member Ghoul School #2

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 5131 University Pkwy, Natchitoches, LA

Think you might be interested in crossing over from fan to phantom? Give it a try. The first step in joining the Dark Woods Scream Team! If you can't make Saturday, we've added another day! Open...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCNgo_0bgSqy7o00

Online phlebotomy technician training course to begin August 30

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

NATCHITOCHES – An online phlebotomy technician training course through Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will begin on Monday, August 30. This nine-week...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xEjJc_0bgSqy7o00

Church Family Fellowship Night

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Come out and enjoy some great fun and fellowship. Stay for the entire event or drop in when you can. We'd love to see you all! Everyone bring finger foods to make up our refreshments for the...

Learn More

With Florien News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

