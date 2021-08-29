Florien calendar: Coming events

(FLORIEN, LA) Live events are coming to Florien.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Florien area:

Memorial service Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3348 University Pkwy, Leesville, LA

Find the obituary of James Reier (1928 - 2021) from Leesville, LA. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

SHARP: Sexual Harassment & Rape Prevention Training Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

An interactive self-defense training. About this Event University Police invites you to join us for a two-hour interactive self-defense training. The training encompasses awareness, safety...

Dark Woods Cast Member Ghoul School #2 Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 5131 University Pkwy, Natchitoches, LA

Think you might be interested in crossing over from fan to phantom? Give it a try. The first step in joining the Dark Woods Scream Team! If you can't make Saturday, we've added another day! Open...

Online phlebotomy technician training course to begin August 30 Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

NATCHITOCHES – An online phlebotomy technician training course through Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will begin on Monday, August 30. This nine-week...

Church Family Fellowship Night Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Come out and enjoy some great fun and fellowship. Stay for the entire event or drop in when you can. We'd love to see you all! Everyone bring finger foods to make up our refreshments for the...