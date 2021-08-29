Cancel
Eden, TX

Eden events coming soon

Eden Voice
 4 days ago

(EDEN, TX) Live events are coming to Eden.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eden:

Sunday Morning Service - Stay the Course

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Sunday Morning Services will be streamed live for viewing online.

Cooper Girls Varsity Volleyball @ San Angelo Central

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 655 Caddo St, San Angelo, TX

The San Angelo Central (San Angelo, TX) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Cooper (Abilene, TX) on Tuesday, August 31 @ 6p.

Halloween Paint Night

Brady, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 212 North Church Street, Brady, TX 76825

Painter’s Choice of 1 design Multiple to choose from Bring your own adult beverages Light snacks will be provided

Afternoon of Prayer for Christoval Community

Christoval, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Afternoon of prayer for our Christoval Community. Sunday August 29, 2021 11:30 am Hummer House observation room. Please join us in an afternoon of prayer for our Christoval Community. Please...

The Science of Scouting

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Come join us for The Science of Scouting! where we will explore elephant toothpaste, cobra sticks, paper rockets, and more! Find out what activities Cub Scouts enjoy and learn how to sign up to...

Eden Voice

With Eden Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Live Events#Tx 76825 Painter#Christoval Community#Hummer House#The Science Of Scouting#Cub Scouts
