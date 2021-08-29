Cancel
Memphis, MO

Coming soon: Memphis events

Memphis Dispatch
Memphis Dispatch
 4 days ago

(MEMPHIS, MO) Live events are lining up on the Memphis calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Memphis area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wlb9K_0bgSqvTd00

Northeast Missouri Golf Association - Three Pines #2

Lewistown, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 21196 Hawthorn St, Lewistown, MO

Come out and play your round anytime Aug 26-29 for the 2021 NMGA Championship! Course remains open for all play, this event is a block of time for individual players to play one 18 hole round...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Mjgy_0bgSqvTd00

After Hours Adult Program

Canton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

After the Library closes at 6 pm, adults ages 16+ are invited to attend this monthly after- hours gathering. Topics & activities will vary. About this Event Every last Tuesday of the month, the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hIRP8_0bgSqvTd00

2021 Kirksville Walk to End Alzheimer's

Kirksville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1405 S Cottage Grv, Kirksville, MO 63501

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFCsb_0bgSqvTd00

Cowgirl Trailer Backing Clinic

Farmington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 29080 Hawk Dr, Farmington, IA

***Deadline of signup is Aug 9th*** A women's empowerment event! A workshop to teach and coach trailer pulling, backing and maintenance. Workshops on trailer safety, Hitching and unhitching, tire...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0eKB_0bgSqvTd00

Homecoming Sunday

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:15 PM

List of Kirksville First Church of God upcoming events. Fireworks Events by Kirksville First Church of God. Join us each week for: Sunday Prayer - 8:30am Sunda

Learn More

Memphis Dispatch

Memphis Dispatch

Memphis, MO
With Memphis Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

