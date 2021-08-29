Coming soon: Memphis events

(MEMPHIS, MO) Live events are lining up on the Memphis calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Memphis area:

Northeast Missouri Golf Association - Three Pines #2 Lewistown, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 21196 Hawthorn St, Lewistown, MO

Come out and play your round anytime Aug 26-29 for the 2021 NMGA Championship! Course remains open for all play, this event is a block of time for individual players to play one 18 hole round...

After Hours Adult Program Canton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

After the Library closes at 6 pm, adults ages 16+ are invited to attend this monthly after- hours gathering. Topics & activities will vary. About this Event Every last Tuesday of the month, the...

2021 Kirksville Walk to End Alzheimer's Kirksville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1405 S Cottage Grv, Kirksville, MO 63501

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support

Cowgirl Trailer Backing Clinic Farmington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 29080 Hawk Dr, Farmington, IA

***Deadline of signup is Aug 9th*** A women's empowerment event! A workshop to teach and coach trailer pulling, backing and maintenance. Workshops on trailer safety, Hitching and unhitching, tire...

Homecoming Sunday Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:15 PM

List of Kirksville First Church of God upcoming events. Fireworks Events by Kirksville First Church of God. Join us each week for: Sunday Prayer - 8:30am Sunda