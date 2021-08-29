Coming soon: Memphis events
(MEMPHIS, MO) Live events are lining up on the Memphis calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Memphis area:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 21196 Hawthorn St, Lewistown, MO
Come out and play your round anytime Aug 26-29 for the 2021 NMGA Championship! Course remains open for all play, this event is a block of time for individual players to play one 18 hole round...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM
After the Library closes at 6 pm, adults ages 16+ are invited to attend this monthly after- hours gathering. Topics & activities will vary. About this Event Every last Tuesday of the month, the...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 1405 S Cottage Grv, Kirksville, MO 63501
The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 29080 Hawk Dr, Farmington, IA
***Deadline of signup is Aug 9th*** A women's empowerment event! A workshop to teach and coach trailer pulling, backing and maintenance. Workshops on trailer safety, Hitching and unhitching, tire...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:15 PM
List of Kirksville First Church of God upcoming events. Fireworks Events by Kirksville First Church of God. Join us each week for: Sunday Prayer - 8:30am Sunda
