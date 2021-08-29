Simmesport calendar: Events coming up

(SIMMESPORT, LA) Live events are lining up on the Simmesport calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Simmesport:

CIS Opelousas: Free ABI Screening Opelousas, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1233 Wayne Gilmore Circle, #Suite 450, Opelousas, LA 70570

September is Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month. To celebrate, CIS Opelousas is hosting free ABI screenings on 9.29.

Zydeco Dance Lessons Opelousas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 732 N Union St, Opelousas, LA

Festivals every which way you turn...but are you bringing your all? Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas kindly offers free zydeco dance lessons every Monday.

Wine Up at The Lodge Ville Platte, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 7519 Grand Prairie Road, Ville Platte, LA 70586

Acadiana's top luxury wine and culinary experience! Wine Up at The Lodge features a wine tasting from local vendors and an atmosphere

Opelousas Farmers Market Opelousas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Address: 828 E Landry St, Opelousas, LA

Our locals grow the sweetest yams, the most nutritious greens, and the crispest cucumbers. For more farm fresh produce visit them in Opelousas. Click the button below to learn more.



OHS Class of 1981 40th Reunion Opelousas, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:59 PM

Address: 120 S. Market St, Opelousas, LA 70570

OHS Class of 1981...It's Our 40th Ya"ll! Dinner, Dancing & Socializing at the Delta Grand of Opelousas , Oct 30th. Doors open @ 6:30pm!