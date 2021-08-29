Cancel
Del Norte, CO

Events on the Del Norte calendar

Del Norte Post
(DEL NORTE, CO) Del Norte is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Del Norte:

SUP Yoga

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

oin us at Blanca Vista Park in Alamosa for Monday night SUP Yoga led by Jessica Chacon of Cairn Yoga Therapeutics. Purchase all five classes for $50 or drop in for $12. Register with the City of...

SLV Pride Art Show 2021

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 529 Main St #2482, Alamosa, CO

SLV Pride is proud to display artwork for the month of August at Milagros Coffeehouse in downtown Alamosa. Come see all the talented artwork from the Valley's LGBTQ+ community!

Thom Shepherd

Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

CMA of Texas Songwriter of the Year Thom Shepherd spends most of his time traveling across the country, telling stories and captivating audiences with his wife, artist C...

Corn Hole League

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1307 Main St suite a, Alamosa, CO

This event is held every Monday at the Wet Paintbrush. https://www.facebook.com/slvcornhole/

Save A Life - International Overdose Awareness Day- ALAMOSA — End Overdose Colorado

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

City Market in Alamosa will offer free naloxone and information about how to use this life-saving drug.

With Del Norte Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

