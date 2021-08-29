Live events coming up in Marsing
(MARSING, ID) Live events are coming to Marsing.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marsing:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 103 S Kimball Ave, Caldwell, ID
Friendly Volleyball nights for teens and young adults to meet, mingle, and play some Volleyball!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 6230 Southeast 8th Avenue, Caldwell, ID 83607
Come and enjoy a paint night taught by Kendall Brenner, at Lovely Hollow Farm!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 120 S Kimball Ave, Caldwell, ID
Starting this Sunday, July 18th at Indian Creek Plaza - POUND! Channel your inner Rockstar with this full body cardio-jam session inspired by the infectious, energizing, and sweat-dripping fun of...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Join us in the vineyard for a special 5 course winemaker dinner prepared by Boise Bite. About this Event Take in the beautiful views at Lanae Ridge as we enjoy a perfectly paired 5 course dinner...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Facility: Football Field FROM: 6:00 PM Visit https://vallivueathletics.com/main/event/scid/ID8360717539/eventid/72731562 for more information!
