Marsing, ID

Live events coming up in Marsing

Posted by 
Marsing Digest
Marsing Digest
 4 days ago

(MARSING, ID) Live events are coming to Marsing.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marsing:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tqfhm_0bgSqmmK00

VOLLEYBALL

Caldwell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 103 S Kimball Ave, Caldwell, ID

Friendly Volleyball nights for teens and young adults to meet, mingle, and play some Volleyball!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uhij5_0bgSqmmK00

Sept 10 Paint Night at Lovely Hollow

Caldwell, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 6230 Southeast 8th Avenue, Caldwell, ID 83607

Come and enjoy a paint night taught by Kendall Brenner, at Lovely Hollow Farm!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OAKyB_0bgSqmmK00

POUND FIT

Caldwell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 120 S Kimball Ave, Caldwell, ID

Starting this Sunday, July 18th at Indian Creek Plaza - POUND! Channel your inner Rockstar with this full body cardio-jam session inspired by the infectious, energizing, and sweat-dripping fun of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4kEl_0bgSqmmK00

Telaya Ed. Vineyard Dinner

Caldwell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Join us in the vineyard for a special 5 course winemaker dinner prepared by Boise Bite. About this Event Take in the beautiful views at Lanae Ridge as we enjoy a perfectly paired 5 course dinner...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40oJqP_0bgSqmmK00

JV Football vs Twin Falls

Caldwell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Facility: Football Field FROM: 6:00 PM Visit https://vallivueathletics.com/main/event/scid/ID8360717539/eventid/72731562 for more information!

Marsing Digest

Marsing Digest

Marsing, ID
ABOUT

With Marsing Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Live Events#Lovely Hollow Farm#Boise Bite
