Coming soon: Plains events
(PLAINS, MT) Live events are lining up on the Plains calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Plains:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 38907 Montana Highway 35, Polson, MT 59860
MVCA is hosting a fun-filled Field of Dreams evening which will include live and silent auction items, entertainment and fantastic food.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 306 Railroad Ave, Alberton, MT
Free yoga classes taught by Grace Prior at the Alberton... Read more »\n
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 320 Regatta Rd, Polson, MT
Flathead River Rodeo is back in the line up for the race to Vegas.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 23 4th Avenue Southwest, Ronan, MT 59864
A live musical comedy show with Michael Glatzmaier and Deece Casillas. They are making a stop on their Nearly Famous Comedy Tour in Ronan/
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 168 I-90 Frontage Rd, Alberton, MT
Explore all upcoming texas tom events in Alberton, Montana, find information & tickets for upcoming texas tom events happening in Alberton, Montana.
Comments / 0