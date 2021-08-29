Cancel
Plains, MT

Coming soon: Plains events

Plains Dispatch
Plains Dispatch
 4 days ago

(PLAINS, MT) Live events are lining up on the Plains calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Plains:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLp92_0bgSqk0s00

Field of Dreams

Polson, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 38907 Montana Highway 35, Polson, MT 59860

MVCA is hosting a fun-filled Field of Dreams evening which will include live and silent auction items, entertainment and fantastic food.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COo5J_0bgSqk0s00

Kundalini Yoga – ALBERTON

Alberton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 306 Railroad Ave, Alberton, MT

Free yoga classes taught by Grace Prior at the Alberton... Read more »\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hbkv5_0bgSqk0s00

Flathead River Rodeo

Polson, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 320 Regatta Rd, Polson, MT

Flathead River Rodeo is back in the line up for the race to Vegas.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2njb_0bgSqk0s00

Nearly Famous Comedy Show w/ Michael Glatzmaier & Deece Casillas

Ronan, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 23 4th Avenue Southwest, Ronan, MT 59864

A live musical comedy show with Michael Glatzmaier and Deece Casillas. They are making a stop on their Nearly Famous Comedy Tour in Ronan/

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U8QAg_0bgSqk0s00

Live Music with Texas Tom Roat

Alberton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 168 I-90 Frontage Rd, Alberton, MT

Explore all upcoming texas tom events in Alberton, Montana, find information & tickets for upcoming texas tom events happening in Alberton, Montana.

Learn More

Plains Dispatch

Plains Dispatch

Plains, MT
ABOUT

With Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

