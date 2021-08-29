Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ganado, TX

Coming soon: Ganado events

Posted by 
Ganado Dispatch
Ganado Dispatch
 4 days ago

(GANADO, TX) Ganado has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ganado:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ro570_0bgSqdpn00

CLUE On Stage By Townhall Players

Ganado, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 107 Menefee Avenue, Ganado, TX 77962

Ganado's Townhall Players brings the classic board game to life in Clue: On Stage!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45626e_0bgSqdpn00

Aaron Watson

El Campo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 133 S. Mechanic Street, El Campo, TX 77437

For the past 20 years, Watson has achieved success on his own terms, hand-building a lauded career through songwriting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23o3XE_0bgSqdpn00

JACKSON COUNTY ROUND UP 4-H Meeting

Edna, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 411 N Wells St #111, Edna, TX

411 N Wells St Ste 111 Edna, TX 77957-2734 jackson-tx@tamu.edu Phone: 361.782.3312 Fax: 361.782.9258

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31rqBK_0bgSqdpn00

Barn To Banner Swine Showmanship Camp- Wharton

Wharton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 6036 FM 961 Road, Wharton, TX 77488

Our goal is to educate the youth in order for them to achieve success and find their passion in and out of the show ring.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41L3LI_0bgSqdpn00

David Olivarez I Eddie Gonzalez I Heather Rayleen

Victoria, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 13869 U.S. 77, #N, Victoria, TX 77904

Labor Day Party on The Patio David Olivarez Heather Rayleen Eddie Gonzalez FREE Brisket Sandwiches/Tacos Open to All Ages

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ganado Dispatch

Ganado Dispatch

Ganado, TX
14
Followers
216
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ganado Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edna, TX
City
El Campo, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Ganado, TX
City
Victoria, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Songwriting#Townhall Players
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy