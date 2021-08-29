Coming soon: Ganado events

(GANADO, TX) Ganado has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ganado:

CLUE On Stage By Townhall Players Ganado, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 107 Menefee Avenue, Ganado, TX 77962

Ganado's Townhall Players brings the classic board game to life in Clue: On Stage!

Aaron Watson El Campo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 133 S. Mechanic Street, El Campo, TX 77437

For the past 20 years, Watson has achieved success on his own terms, hand-building a lauded career through songwriting...

JACKSON COUNTY ROUND UP 4-H Meeting Edna, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 411 N Wells St #111, Edna, TX

411 N Wells St Ste 111 Edna, TX 77957-2734 jackson-tx@tamu.edu Phone: 361.782.3312 Fax: 361.782.9258

Barn To Banner Swine Showmanship Camp- Wharton Wharton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 6036 FM 961 Road, Wharton, TX 77488

Our goal is to educate the youth in order for them to achieve success and find their passion in and out of the show ring.

David Olivarez I Eddie Gonzalez I Heather Rayleen Victoria, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 13869 U.S. 77, #N, Victoria, TX 77904

Labor Day Party on The Patio David Olivarez Heather Rayleen Eddie Gonzalez FREE Brisket Sandwiches/Tacos Open to All Ages