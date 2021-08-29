Cancel
Grand Marais, MN

Grand Marais events coming up

 4 days ago

(GRAND MARAIS, MN) Live events are coming to Grand Marais.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grand Marais:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fiQso_0bgSqUq800

Timothy Cochrane: The Linklaters: People of the Canoe Country

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 28 Moose Pond Dr, Grand Marais, MN

The presentation is a biographical description of the lives of John and Tchi-Ki-Wis Linklater and the impacts of their lives on others such as Sigurd Olson, university biologists, and on the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tl712_0bgSqUq800

Guided Hike at Tower Overlook

Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 7192 W Hwy 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Come join us on a new hike! It's a longer hike, but very moderate in difficulty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oWLgi_0bgSqUq800

Art Exhibition - Reflections from the North

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 115 W Wisconsin St, Grand Marais, MN

The Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery presents the contemporary landscape paintings of Reid Thorpe in an exhibition that will run August 20 through September 12.JOIN US!OPENING NIGHT RECEPTION...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OvRQf_0bgSqUq800

Winery Shuttle

Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Join us on a complimentary shuttle to one of Northern Minnesota's hidden gems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12LhSa_0bgSqUq800

Guided Sea Kayak Tour (Noon)

Tofte, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 7192 MN-61, Tofte, MN

The impressive Carlton Peak is visible from the Bluefin Bay Family of Resorts and now this is your chance to climb to the top!

