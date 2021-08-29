Cancel
Hatch, NM

Hatch calendar: Coming events

Hatch Updates
Hatch Updates
 4 days ago

(HATCH, NM) Live events are coming to Hatch.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hatch:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8dqN_0bgSqQJE00

Carvin Jones @ Rio Grande Theatre

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 211 N Main St, Las Cruces, NM

World-renowned blues guitarist Carvin Jones, nicknamed the “King of Strings,” takes the Rio Grande Theatre by storm, Tuesday, August 31, … Read More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7vD5_0bgSqQJE00

Choir Rehearsal

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Tue, Aug 24, 2021 @ 6:45 pm--8:30 pm - Choir Will meet from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on July 27, August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and September 7th in either the RE Great Room or the Sanctuary if the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LalGt_0bgSqQJE00

New Mexico Bikepacking Summit: Origins & Connections

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: PO Box 2111, Las Cruces, NM 88004

The first New Mexico Bikepacking Summit is centered on developing the statewide bikepacking network and making personal connections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Slv8_0bgSqQJE00

HATHA YOGA

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 1401 E Hadley Ave, Las Cruces, NM

Advanced Hatha poses for stretching and balance, strength building in arms, legs, core and back. Individual help is available, and all levels are welcome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JnFly_0bgSqQJE00

Amador After Hours

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 302 S Main St Suite B, Las Cruces, NM

Looking for a cool vibe out of the heat? Amador 'After Hours' every Saturday is the PLACE TO BE! Beats drop around 10:30 after Saturday Sessions wraps up - come on in and enjoy fun music, great...

