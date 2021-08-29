Frankfort events coming soon

(FRANKFORT, MI) Frankfort is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Frankfort area:

Freshwater Roots Beulah, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 841 S Pioneer Rd, Beulah, MI

Freshwater Roots @ St. Ambrose Cellars is on Facebook. To connect with Freshwater Roots @ St. Ambrose Cellars, join Facebook today.

SunSquabi Lake Ann, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4846 N Hulbert Rd, Lake Ann, MI

Enjoy this weekend-long camping and music festival featuring three performance stages and dozens of musicians from all genres and walks of life. In addition to music, the festival offers...

Big Fam Music and Arts Festival Lake Ann, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4846 N Hulbert Rd, Lake Ann, MI

Enjoy this weekend-long camping and music festival featuring three performance stages and dozens of musicians from all genres and walks of life. In addition to music, the festival offers...

Keith Scott Blues Thompsonville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 14234 Dzuibanek Rd, Thompsonville, MI

Join us for fancy drinks and live music as we invite our friend Keith Scott back to the farm for the summer! "Remarkably versatile, Chicago-based blues/rock guitarist Keith Scott has been working...

Buddy Guy with Robert Randolph & the Family Band Interlochen, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 4000 J Maddy Pkwy, Interlochen, MI

Witness two blues icons in one incredible performance! With 18 solo albums, eight Grammy Awards, a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award, and a National Medal of Arts to his credit, Buddy...