Lacygne events coming soon

(LACYGNE, KS) Lacygne is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lacygne:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Lawrence, KS 66044

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Dave Dillon Speaker Event and Club Kickoff CAPF 1120 Lawrence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1654 Naismith Dr, Lawrence, KS

Join the SCM Club for our first event of the semester! Enjoy hearing from Dave Dillon former CEO of Kroger and learn about the club! About this Event Welcome back to school! Join the Supply Chain...

Bid Openings Lawrence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 6 E 6th St, Lawrence, KS

Conducting bid openings for the city on at 2 p.m. each Tuesday in the City Commission Meeting Room; bids are to be turned in to the City Clerk’s Office (not ... Read More

CranioSacral Therapy Study Group: "Introduction to Pediatrics" Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 401 Arkansas Street, Lawrence, KS 66044

Introduction to Pediatrics, how to decide if you work with kids and where to go next if you do. CST2 and above welcome.

Ice Cream Social '21 Tonganoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 206 N Main St, Tonganoxie, KS

Join us at Chieftain Park for free ice cream. We will be serving up individually packaged cups of vanilla or chocolate ice cream while supplies last. Bring your family and enjoy the amenities of...