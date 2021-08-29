Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lacygne, KS

Lacygne events coming soon

Posted by 
Lacygne Journal
Lacygne Journal
 4 days ago

(LACYGNE, KS) Lacygne is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lacygne:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pQ26o_0bgSqM1Y00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Lawrence, KS 66044

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNFbS_0bgSqM1Y00

Dave Dillon Speaker Event and Club Kickoff CAPF 1120

Lawrence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1654 Naismith Dr, Lawrence, KS

Join the SCM Club for our first event of the semester! Enjoy hearing from Dave Dillon former CEO of Kroger and learn about the club! About this Event Welcome back to school! Join the Supply Chain...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sZ23U_0bgSqM1Y00

Bid Openings

Lawrence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 6 E 6th St, Lawrence, KS

Conducting bid openings for the city on at 2 p.m. each Tuesday in the City Commission Meeting Room; bids are to be turned in to the City Clerk’s Office (not ... Read More

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lyGwS_0bgSqM1Y00

CranioSacral Therapy Study Group: "Introduction to Pediatrics"

Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 401 Arkansas Street, Lawrence, KS 66044

Introduction to Pediatrics, how to decide if you work with kids and where to go next if you do. CST2 and above welcome.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48wccA_0bgSqM1Y00

Ice Cream Social '21

Tonganoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 206 N Main St, Tonganoxie, KS

Join us at Chieftain Park for free ice cream. We will be serving up individually packaged cups of vanilla or chocolate ice cream while supplies last. Bring your family and enjoy the amenities of...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lacygne Journal

Lacygne Journal

Lacygne, KS
5
Followers
206
Post
705
Views
ABOUT

With Lacygne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Tonganoxie, KS
City
Lacygne, KS
Lawrence, KS
Government
City
Lawrence, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scm Club#Kroger#Ks Conducting#The City Clerk S Office#Ks Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy