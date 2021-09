The Calhoun High School softball team has won three of its first four 5-A Region 7 games and head coach Diane Smith knows her team is moving in the right direction. “We’re playing well and that’s good to see considering we’re now playing our region games,” Smith said. “We were disappointed that we lost our first region game with a tough one to Cass, but even in that game, I was proud of my girls because we scored four runs in the seventh inning to force the game into extra innings. But I think we’re getting better and we’ve just got to keep working and I think we will be fine.”