Limon, CO

Events on the Limon calendar

Limon Post
Limon Post
 4 days ago

(LIMON, CO) Limon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Limon:

Next Step Horse Rescue Open Barn

Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2222 N Ellicott Hwy, Calhan, CO

Our third of four this year! We invite you to come on out and meet our adoptable horses as well as those not quite cleared for adoption yet! Get to know the volunteers and how we operate. Who...

ACME at Calhan Cowboy Church

Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 488 Yoder St, Calhan, CO

Come join ACME Bluegrass for fun, food, fellowship and bluegrass music!

2021 MRA Round 6 - HPR North

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

The Motorcycle Roadracing Association Inc. (MRA) takes pride in creating fun, safe, affordable, competitive motorcycle roadracing opportunities in Colorado! The MRA features the fastest riders on...

