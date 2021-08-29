Live events on the horizon in Exmore

(EXMORE, VA) Live events are coming to Exmore.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Exmore:

Wine Tasting Classes — Historic Onancock School Onancock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 6 College Ave, Onancock, VA

Wine Tasting: A Class in Appreciation of and Education About Wine

Open Water Swim Mathews, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Williams Wharf Rd, Mathews, VA

Join the Mathews Outdoor Club for an Open Water Swim at the Williams Wharf Landing! The Open Water Swim is weeknights M-F from 5:30 - 7:00pm at Williams Wharf. Cost is $5/ class and all...

Jackie Venson Mathews, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 7709 Flat Iron Road, Gloucester, VA 23109

Come and see Jackie Venson perform at Flat Iron Crossroads!

Bobby BlackHat Band Mathews, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 7709 Flat Iron Road, Gloucester, VA 23109

Bobby BlackHat Band performing live outside at Flat Iron Crossroads.

Open Mic Event Parksley, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:11 AM

Address: 18497 Dunne Ave, Parksley, VA

Saturday, Sept 15, Come enjoy a fun night with friends and show us your talent! $5.00 Gift Certificate to all performers! Open Mic will be held the 2nd Saturday of each month, email or call to...