Live events on the horizon in Exmore
(EXMORE, VA) Live events are coming to Exmore.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Exmore:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 6 College Ave, Onancock, VA
Wine Tasting: A Class in Appreciation of and Education About Wine
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: Williams Wharf Rd, Mathews, VA
Join the Mathews Outdoor Club for an Open Water Swim at the Williams Wharf Landing! The Open Water Swim is weeknights M-F from 5:30 - 7:00pm at Williams Wharf. Cost is $5/ class and all...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 7709 Flat Iron Road, Gloucester, VA 23109
Come and see Jackie Venson perform at Flat Iron Crossroads!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 7709 Flat Iron Road, Gloucester, VA 23109
Bobby BlackHat Band performing live outside at Flat Iron Crossroads.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:11 AM
Address: 18497 Dunne Ave, Parksley, VA
Saturday, Sept 15, Come enjoy a fun night with friends and show us your talent! $5.00 Gift Certificate to all performers! Open Mic will be held the 2nd Saturday of each month, email or call to...
Comments / 0