Exmore, VA

Live events on the horizon in Exmore

Exmore Updates
Exmore Updates
 4 days ago

(EXMORE, VA) Live events are coming to Exmore.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Exmore:

Wine Tasting Classes — Historic Onancock School

Onancock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 6 College Ave, Onancock, VA

Wine Tasting: A Class in Appreciation of and Education About Wine

Open Water Swim

Mathews, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Williams Wharf Rd, Mathews, VA

Join the Mathews Outdoor Club for an Open Water Swim at the Williams Wharf Landing! The Open Water Swim is weeknights M-F from 5:30 - 7:00pm at Williams Wharf. Cost is $5/ class and all...

Jackie Venson

Mathews, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 7709 Flat Iron Road, Gloucester, VA 23109

Come and see Jackie Venson perform at Flat Iron Crossroads!

Bobby BlackHat Band

Mathews, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 7709 Flat Iron Road, Gloucester, VA 23109

Bobby BlackHat Band performing live outside at Flat Iron Crossroads.

Open Mic Event

Parksley, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:11 AM

Address: 18497 Dunne Ave, Parksley, VA

Saturday, Sept 15, Come enjoy a fun night with friends and show us your talent! $5.00 Gift Certificate to all performers! Open Mic will be held the 2nd Saturday of each month, email or call to...

ABOUT

With Exmore Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

