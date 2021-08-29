Cancel
Beresford, SD

Live events Beresford — what’s coming up

Beresford Post
 4 days ago

(BERESFORD, SD) Live events are lining up on the Beresford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beresford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uLSJX_0bgSqD5100

USD Dance Clinic

Vermillion, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 414 E Clark Street, Vermillion, SD 57069

Who Open to participants ages 15 and above. This clinic is open for those that are interested in preparing for collegiate dance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BBah7_0bgSqD5100

BLS for Healthcare Providers CPR Class

Vermillion, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 820 N Dakota St, Vermillion, SD

Get certified through American Heart Association's BLS for Healthcare Providers course. Topics include CPR, AED use, and choking relief. About this Event The Basic Life Support (BLS) for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X35zJ_0bgSqD5100

Cheer Team Fall Tryout 2021-2022

Vermillion, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 414 E Clark Street, Vermillion, SD 57069

The South Dakota Cheer Team will be hosting a fall tryout! We are made up of two teams including All Girl and Coed!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8eux_0bgSqD5100

Dakota Days Parade Registration

Vermillion, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 414 E Clark St, Muenster University Center, Vermillion, SD 57069

Arguably the most highly anticipated campus tradition, registration to be a part of our parade is here!

Lincoln County Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner

Canton, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 47947 West 5th Street, Canton, SD 57013

Friday, September 17, 2021 Gate City Event Center, Canton 5:30-6:00 pm – Social 6:15 pm - 8:30 pm – Dinner & Program

Beresford Post

Beresford, SD
ABOUT

With Beresford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Choking#Dance#Gate City#Cpr
