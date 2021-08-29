Cancel
Machias, ME

What’s up Machias: Local events calendar

Machias Dispatch
Machias Dispatch
 4 days ago

(MACHIAS, ME) Machias has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Machias:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O88Dw_0bgSq1ZY00

Winged Migration

Winter Harbor, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 9 Atterbury Cir, Winter Harbor, ME

This event has reached capacity and we are no longer accepting registrations for it. Please consider one of our other […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSoaf_0bgSq1ZY00

Mindfulness & Yoga with Lilli

Eastport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 36 Washington St, Eastport, ME

Lilli Danaea, RYT, will offer her usual Tuesday morning class—Mindfulness & Yoga—via Zoom, from 8:30 to 9:30 am. Fee is by sliding scale; no one will be turned away for lack of funds. For more...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ese9m_0bgSq1ZY00

Calais on the Green

Calais, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Our first time at this venue and we can't wait. We're the last act of the season, so don't miss it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JZpkd_0bgSq1ZY00

LAMPS Summer Concert Series: O'McCrelli and The Crows, 8/29

Lubec, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: S Water St, Lubec, ME

LAMPS presents the Bob Judd Memorial Concert featuring O'McCrelli and The Crows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZRJt_0bgSq1ZY00

It's a big universe. Where do we fit in?

Winter Harbor, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 13 Jacobson Dr, Winter Harbor, ME

Since ancient times, people have looked to the sun, moon, and stars, asking the questions, How big is the cosmos? How do I fit in? In this image-enhanced presentation, astronomy volunteer Richard...

