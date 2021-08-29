What’s up Machias: Local events calendar
(MACHIAS, ME) Machias has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Machias:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 9 Atterbury Cir, Winter Harbor, ME
This event has reached capacity and we are no longer accepting registrations for it. Please consider one of our other […]
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Address: 36 Washington St, Eastport, ME
Lilli Danaea, RYT, will offer her usual Tuesday morning class—Mindfulness & Yoga—via Zoom, from 8:30 to 9:30 am. Fee is by sliding scale; no one will be turned away for lack of funds. For more...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Our first time at this venue and we can't wait. We're the last act of the season, so don't miss it!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: S Water St, Lubec, ME
LAMPS presents the Bob Judd Memorial Concert featuring O'McCrelli and The Crows.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: 13 Jacobson Dr, Winter Harbor, ME
Since ancient times, people have looked to the sun, moon, and stars, asking the questions, How big is the cosmos? How do I fit in? In this image-enhanced presentation, astronomy volunteer Richard...
Comments / 0