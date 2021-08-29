Cancel
Barnum, MN

Barnum calendar: Coming events

Barnum News Alert
Barnum News Alert
 4 days ago

(BARNUM, MN) Barnum is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Barnum area:

Grace AFG – Zoom Meeting

Hermantown, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 5454 Miller Trunk Hwy, Hermantown, MN

For more information about the Zoom meeting click District 11 Meetings as of June 1 2021

Rhythm Kids by Music Together Free Demo Class

Cloquet, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 320 14th St, Cloquet, MN

Kids know what they like. For four- through eight-year-olds, it's telling silly stories, playing games (with rules, of course!), and sharing new things. Our interactive Rhythm Kids classes tap...

NBHA MN 06 Jackpot Barrel Race

Saginaw, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The NBHA MN 06 Jackpot Barrel Race will be held on Saturday, August 28th – Sunday, August 29th, 2021 in Saginaw, Minnesota. This Saginaw rodeo is held at KC Arena.

Carlton County Justice Partners Law Enforcement Training

Carlton, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1630 Co Rd 61, Carlton, MN 55718

Working together for great prosecution results. Join us for our first annual County Attorney’s Office law enforcement training in September.

William Kent Krueger Presents Lightning Strike

Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 324 North Central Avenue, Duluth, MN 55807

Live Author Event - Hear best-selling Minnesota author William Kent Krueger discuss his newest novel Lighting Strike.

Barnum News Alert

Barnum News Alert

Barnum, MN
With Barnum News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

