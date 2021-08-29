Coming soon: Bloomfield events

(BLOOMFIELD, KY) Live events are coming to Bloomfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bloomfield:

Cocktails: Let’s Get Modern Bardstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:15 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 114 N 5th Street, Bardstown, KY 40004

Learn how to make modern cocktails from a panel of veteran bartenders

Rabbit Hole Dinner Experience Bardstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 114 N 5th Street, Bardstown, KY 40004

Join us for a paired tasting and dining experience with Rabbit Hole Distillery

A Taste of Mardi Gras Taylorsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 245 Tanglewood Ct, Taylorsville, KY

Enjoy a Mardi Gras inspired dinner at Tanglewood Golf Course About this Event Out of an abundance of caution this dinner event has been cancelled and you will be notified once it has been...

Multiply 22 Bardtown Bardstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2580 Springfield Road, Bardstown, KY 40004

Multiply 22 is a 10 month apprenticeship designed to prepare young men to plant and revitalize churches.

Get Vertical Bardstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1500 Parkway Drive, Bardstown, KY 40004

Pinhook Co-Founder and Master Blender, Sean Josephs, guides you through an in-depth vertical tasting