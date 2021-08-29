Cancel
Bloomfield, KY

Coming soon: Bloomfield events

Bloomfield News Watch
Bloomfield News Watch
 4 days ago

(BLOOMFIELD, KY) Live events are coming to Bloomfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bloomfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kajhE_0bgSpXS600

Cocktails: Let’s Get Modern

Bardstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:15 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 114 N 5th Street, Bardstown, KY 40004

Learn how to make modern cocktails from a panel of veteran bartenders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvE1F_0bgSpXS600

Rabbit Hole Dinner Experience

Bardstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 114 N 5th Street, Bardstown, KY 40004

Join us for a paired tasting and dining experience with Rabbit Hole Distillery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPvyu_0bgSpXS600

A Taste of Mardi Gras

Taylorsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 245 Tanglewood Ct, Taylorsville, KY

Enjoy a Mardi Gras inspired dinner at Tanglewood Golf Course About this Event Out of an abundance of caution this dinner event has been cancelled and you will be notified once it has been...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Zu0x_0bgSpXS600

Multiply 22 Bardtown

Bardstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2580 Springfield Road, Bardstown, KY 40004

Multiply 22 is a 10 month apprenticeship designed to prepare young men to plant and revitalize churches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U4CsG_0bgSpXS600

Get Vertical

Bardstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1500 Parkway Drive, Bardstown, KY 40004

Pinhook Co-Founder and Master Blender, Sean Josephs, guides you through an in-depth vertical tasting

