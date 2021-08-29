Cancel
Hamilton, IN

Hamilton calendar: Events coming up

Hamilton News Beat
Hamilton News Beat
 4 days ago

(HAMILTON, IN) Hamilton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hamilton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xsTYC_0bgSpUnv00

Dove Faith Cafe

Angola, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 218 West Maumee Street, Angola, IN 46703

Storytellers share on stage how God has worked in their lives in sometimes dramatic and unforeseen ways. Prepare to be amazed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U5zTg_0bgSpUnv00

Sunflower Experience

Waterloo, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3150 Co Rd 43, Waterloo, IN

Come out to join us for the second year of our Sunflower Experience! You can create your own bouquet with over 20 varieties of sunflowers, zinnias, and wildflowers. We also have a few different...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CWVRY_0bgSpUnv00

Friends Of Library Meeting

Montpelier, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 216 E Main St, Montpelier, OH

Want to make a difference? Come to the Friends of the Library meeting to see how you can help. They will be planning for Fall Fest among other things. They are looking for new committee members...

Copy of PALS /Provider Course

Angola, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 416 East Maumee Street, Angola, IN 46703

This course provides the first time PALS learner with AHA PALS certification for the healthcare worker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEIsX_0bgSpUnv00

Williams County Fair

Montpelier, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 619 E Main St, Montpelier, OH

Williams County Fair brings lots of activities to families. Many displays in different buildings, 4-H activities, animals, live entainment, Senior's Day, and much more.

