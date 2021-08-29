Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leon, WV

Events on the Leon calendar

Posted by 
Leon Daily
Leon Daily
 4 days ago

(LEON, WV) Leon is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kzbjq_0bgSpOkn00

Olympic Block Party

Gallipolis, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1110 1st Ave, Gallipolis, OH

Olympic Themed Games, and Pizza will be provided for those who attend. Guest Speaker Rich Corvin will be bring the message. Let's finish this Summer dripping in Gold!!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0adHbw_0bgSpOkn00

Ultimate Frisbee League

Hurricane, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Valley Park is excited to host its first ever Ultimate Frisbee League. The Co-Ed league will be for 16 & Up and range on Mondays starting August 30th through November 1st. This will be 7v7...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YvrRq_0bgSpOkn00

Battle Run Obstacle Course Race

Scott Depot, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Camp Appalachia Way, Teays, WV 25560

We're a 2 mile trail run w/obstacles designed & built by Army Special Forces Veterans. Pyrotechnics are used to simulate a battle experience

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KyeWW_0bgSpOkn00

WV Couriers-5th Sunday Sing

Middleport, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 398 Ash St, Middleport, OH

WV Couriers-5th Sunday Sing is on Facebook. To connect with WV Couriers-5th Sunday Sing, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h567J_0bgSpOkn00

Celebration of life

Hurricane, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV

Here is Tami Kay Slayton’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Tami Kay Slayton of Scott Depot, West Virginia, who passed...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Leon Daily

Leon Daily

Leon, WV
28
Followers
210
Post
564
Views
ABOUT

With Leon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leon, WV
Local
Ohio Government
City
Scott Depot, WV
Local
Ohio Obituaries
Gallipolis, OH
Government
City
Teays, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Gallipolis, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Appalachia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Obituaries
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy