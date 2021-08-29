Events on the Leon calendar

(LEON, WV) Leon is ready for live events.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leon:

Olympic Block Party Gallipolis, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1110 1st Ave, Gallipolis, OH

Olympic Themed Games, and Pizza will be provided for those who attend. Guest Speaker Rich Corvin will be bring the message. Let's finish this Summer dripping in Gold!!!

Ultimate Frisbee League Hurricane, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Valley Park is excited to host its first ever Ultimate Frisbee League. The Co-Ed league will be for 16 & Up and range on Mondays starting August 30th through November 1st. This will be 7v7...

Battle Run Obstacle Course Race Scott Depot, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Camp Appalachia Way, Teays, WV 25560

We're a 2 mile trail run w/obstacles designed & built by Army Special Forces Veterans. Pyrotechnics are used to simulate a battle experience

WV Couriers-5th Sunday Sing Middleport, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 398 Ash St, Middleport, OH

WV Couriers-5th Sunday Sing is on Facebook. To connect with WV Couriers-5th Sunday Sing, join Facebook today.

Celebration of life Hurricane, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV

Here is Tami Kay Slayton’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Tami Kay Slayton of Scott Depot, West Virginia, who passed...