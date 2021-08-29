Cancel
Blue Mountain, MS

Live events Blue Mountain — what’s coming up

Blue Mountain Dispatch
Blue Mountain Dispatch
 4 days ago

(BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS) Blue Mountain is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Blue Mountain:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZkkZ_0bgSpMzL00

Made in Mississippi Tour | Holly Springs

Holly Springs, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 156 East College Ave., Holly Springs, MS 38635

Destiny Stone, a Mississippi raised and Carolina made soul singer is coming home!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXe0q_0bgSpMzL00

Widowhood Workshop

New Albany, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 511 State Hwy 15 South, New Albany, MS

Widowhood Workshop with Dean Miller, Author of "When the Ends Comes." August 28-29 New Albany Church of Christ Saturday, August 28: 9:00 - 10:00: Meet and Greet (coffee and pastries) 10:00: “Life...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pt1NL_0bgSpMzL00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Tupelo, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kvVf5_0bgSpMzL00

Alice Mae Festival 2021 - Hill Country Blues - Garry Burnside bringin' it!

Ripley, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 10590 Highway 15 S, Ripley, MS 38663

Hill Country Blues Stars in Ripley, Mississippi for the 2nd Annual Alice Mae Blues Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12rgRC_0bgSpMzL00

Northeast MS. Long Beards Chapter, MS

Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 251 Co Rd 745, Corinth, MS

Northeast MS. Long Beards Chapter, MSTickets:Single: $60.00Couple: $80.00Sponsor: $320.00Jake: $20.00

