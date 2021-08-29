Live events on the horizon in Hoopa

(HOOPA, CA) Live events are coming to Hoopa.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hoopa:

Humboldt Tri-Kids Triathlon and Duathlon 2021 Arcata, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1150 16th Street, Arcata, CA 95521

Humboldt Tri-Kids is a triathlon and duathlon for youth ages 7-18.

Zero Heroes Night 2021 Arcata, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 650 6th Street, Arcata, CA 95521

Join Zero Waste Humboldt in celebrating our local zero waste heroes!

Women's Handgun Safety Class Arcata, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Young Lane, Arcata, CA 95521

Learn safe handgun handling and the basics of handgun shooting.

Potawot Community Food Garden Farmers Market Arcata, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1600 Weeot Way, Arcata, CA

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - October, 2021 Tuesdays and Fridays, 12:00pm - 2:00pm Location: 1600 Weott Way, Arcata, CA 95521

September Morning Strength Flow — Tosha Yoga Arcata, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Address: 1251 9th St, Arcata, CA

This early morning yoga flow in Arcata will strengthen your mind, body, and soul. Rise and shine with breath, movement, and community.