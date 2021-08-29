Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lovell, WY

Lovell events coming soon

Posted by 
Lovell Voice
Lovell Voice
 4 days ago

(LOVELL, WY) Lovell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lovell area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eogQV_0bgSpJLA00

Jonah Prill @ The Colonel Venue &Cigar Lounge

Cody, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 1328 Beck Avenue, Cody, WY 82414

Jonah Prill with opener Zechariah Peabody live at The Colonel Venue & Cigar Lounge

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJOV7_0bgSpJLA00

Friends Aug. Meeting

Powell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 217 E 3rd St, Powell, WY

Hello Friends, The date for this month's meeting has been changed from 8/24 to 8/31 starting at 5:30 pm in the Powell Library meeting room. Pat Stuart will report on the Park County Library Board...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qEcJt_0bgSpJLA00

Cody Nite Rodeo

Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: Stampede Park, 1031 12th Street- Downtown Office, 519 W Yellowstone Ave, Cody, WY

Buy Cody Nite Rodeo tickets to see rodeo riders compete at the arena live and in-person on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 8:00 pm at Cody Stampede in Cody, WY.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BL7ox_0bgSpJLA00

Cody, WY Concealed Carry Class

Cody, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1701 Sheridan Avenue, Cody, WY 82414

This concealed carry class fulfills the training required by the Wyoming Attorney General to qualify for a Wyoming Concealed Firearm Permit

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Rb0Q_0bgSpJLA00

Baptism & BBQ Fellowship Sunday

Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Directly following service, we will have a time of celebration of those who are taking the next steps in their relationship with God by being water baptized! Join us for a BBQ fellowship...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lovell Voice

Lovell Voice

Lovell, WY
25
Followers
227
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lovell Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Powell, WY
City
Cody, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Lovell, WY
Powell, WY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo#Live Events#Powell Wy Hello Friends#Powell Library#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy