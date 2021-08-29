Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Lodge, MT

Red Lodge events calendar

Posted by 
Red Lodge Daily
Red Lodge Daily
 4 days ago

(RED LODGE, MT) Red Lodge has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Red Lodge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VtoOV_0bgSp9b900

August Exhibitions Closing Reception

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 11 8th St W, Red Lodge, MT

Meet artists Arin Waddell (Sheridan, WY), Echo Ukrainetz (Great Falls), Gesine Janzen (Bozeman), Maggy Rozycki Hiltner (Red Lodge), and Shirle Wempner (Big Timber) on the last day to see the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32WXGP_0bgSp9b900

Ladies Nine

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 828 Upper Continental Dr, Red Lodge, MT

Tuesday night is ladies’ night at Red Lodge Mountain Golf Course. Join us for a laid back nine hole 9 hole scramble followed by food and drinks at our new 28 Peaks Food Trailer! The night will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZMd7_0bgSp9b900

SERVSAFE MANAGER COURSE ROBERTS SCHOOL SATURDAY - SEPTEMBER 25TH, 2021

Roberts, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 106 Maple Street, Roberts, MT 59070

ServSafe Manager Course at Roberts School in Roberts, MT. The course will be on SATURDAY - September 25th, 2021 from 9:00am - 5:30pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=487k2K_0bgSp9b900

Edge of the Plains- Red Lodge

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 120 Broadway Avenue South, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Experience the inspiring stories of Montana Entrepreneurs who turned a pipe dream into a reality.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435OpJ_0bgSp9b900

Coffee With A Cop

Absarokee, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 19 S Woodard Ave, Absarokee, MT

Coffee and conversation with the deputies of Stillwater County Sheriff's Office. div

Learn More

Comments / 0

Red Lodge Daily

Red Lodge Daily

Red Lodge, MT
20
Followers
219
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Red Lodge Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Lodge, MT
Government
State
Montana State
City
Red Lodge, MT
City
Great Falls, MT
City
Sheridan, MT
City
Absarokee, MT
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Big Timber#Upper Continental Dr#Roberts School#Montana Entrepreneurs#Mt Coffee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy