Red Lodge events calendar

(RED LODGE, MT) Red Lodge has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Red Lodge:

August Exhibitions Closing Reception Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 11 8th St W, Red Lodge, MT

Meet artists Arin Waddell (Sheridan, WY), Echo Ukrainetz (Great Falls), Gesine Janzen (Bozeman), Maggy Rozycki Hiltner (Red Lodge), and Shirle Wempner (Big Timber) on the last day to see the...

Ladies Nine Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 828 Upper Continental Dr, Red Lodge, MT

Tuesday night is ladies’ night at Red Lodge Mountain Golf Course. Join us for a laid back nine hole 9 hole scramble followed by food and drinks at our new 28 Peaks Food Trailer! The night will...

SERVSAFE MANAGER COURSE ROBERTS SCHOOL SATURDAY - SEPTEMBER 25TH, 2021 Roberts, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 106 Maple Street, Roberts, MT 59070

ServSafe Manager Course at Roberts School in Roberts, MT. The course will be on SATURDAY - September 25th, 2021 from 9:00am - 5:30pm.

Edge of the Plains- Red Lodge Red Lodge, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 120 Broadway Avenue South, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Experience the inspiring stories of Montana Entrepreneurs who turned a pipe dream into a reality.

Coffee With A Cop Absarokee, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 19 S Woodard Ave, Absarokee, MT

Coffee and conversation with the deputies of Stillwater County Sheriff's Office. div