Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The housing market in upstate New York is one of the best discoveries to New York City residents looking for change

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ZZle_0bgSp7ph00

One of the most popular places in the housing market right now is Upstate New York, where those wanting a reprieve from the city are finding low mortgage rates and less crowding.

Across the country the median sales price for single family homes has increased overall by 22.9% in the last year.

Realtors are finding an influx of clients looking to move from NYC to places like the Finger Lakes or the Adirondacks after working remotely and wanting more space for their homes.

The pandemic is partly responsible for residents of the city discovering the areas up here.

Currently, clients are looking for homes that offer space for home offices and gyms, and have space to bike or walk, especially near water.

Homes are selling within one day to a week at times for well above the asking price.

Open houses are not starting back up anytime soon with people still worried about the spread of COVID.

One benefit to sellers is that homes in need of work are selling for far more than they’re worth just based on location and size.

One realtor, Timothy Sweeney, president of Hudson Valley Catskill Region Multiple Listing Service, says that the market is acting very similarly to the way it did after 9/11.

2008 brought the market down following its rapid increase after 9/11, and one factor that makes it different now is that after the terrorist attacks many people were buying second homes for vacationing, this time they’re looking for full time homes. Working remotely has changed the way people live.

The biggest contributor to the housing market change right now is people wanting to escape crowded city life after experiencing a pandemic and having the ability to work remotely.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Upstate New York#Gyms#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Pandemic unemployment benefits have ended: Will New Yorkers go back to work now that $300 is gone?

Extended pandemic unemployment benefits have effectively ended in the U.S. The programs, which were extended when the American Rescue Plan was signed into law, gave jobless workers between $300 and $600 more in weekly unemployment benefits. While some states opted out early, seeing little additional participation in the workforce- others let the benefits run until federal expiration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy