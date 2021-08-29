Campo events coming up
(CAMPO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Campo calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Campo area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 28271 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962
Join us for an amazing day of fun, food, and festivities for the whole family. This is a free event for the San Diego community!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Address: 3007 Dehesa Road, El Cajon, CA 92019
Come Join us for a day of love and fellowship @ the Women at the Table Conference. Lunch will be provided.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 1400 East Washington Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92019
The San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce presents, Taste of East County: A Food, Beer, Wine Fest
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 PM
Address: 1951 Carrizo Gorge Road, Jacumba Hot Springs, CA 91934
Come out for a fun dinner and a movie night under the stars!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Event: Wrights Field – Alpine – 4 miles - Moderate 5:30-730PM When: Saturday 8/7/2021 Meeting Point: 2001 Tavern Road Alpine, 91901 Terrain: All Dirt trails, Some paths have a lot of rock’s, so...
Comments / 0