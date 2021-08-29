Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Campo, CA

Campo events coming up

Posted by 
Campo News Flash
Campo News Flash
 4 days ago

(CAMPO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Campo calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Campo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PFtCW_0bgSp0ec00

Fall Festival & Grand Reopening at Horse of the Sun Ranch

Pine Valley, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 28271 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962

Join us for an amazing day of fun, food, and festivities for the whole family. This is a free event for the San Diego community!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BdrUG_0bgSp0ec00

Woman At The Table SD Conference

El Cajon, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 3007 Dehesa Road, El Cajon, CA 92019

Come Join us for a day of love and fellowship @ the Women at the Table Conference. Lunch will be provided.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qelg5_0bgSp0ec00

TASTE OF EASTE COUNTY: A food, beer, & wine fest

El Cajon, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1400 East Washington Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92019

The San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce presents, Taste of East County: A Food, Beer, Wine Fest

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04QOFR_0bgSp0ec00

Starry Nights

Jacumba, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 1951 Carrizo Gorge Road, Jacumba Hot Springs, CA 91934

Come out for a fun dinner and a movie night under the stars!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hye3g_0bgSp0ec00

8/7/21 - Wrights Field - Alpine 4 Miles/Moderate - Start at 5:45PM

Alpine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Event: Wrights Field – Alpine – 4 miles - Moderate 5:30-730PM When: Saturday 8/7/2021 Meeting Point: 2001 Tavern Road Alpine, 91901 Terrain: All Dirt trails, Some paths have a lot of rock’s, so...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Campo News Flash

Campo News Flash

Campo, CA
18
Followers
212
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Campo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
Local
California Government
City
Pine Valley, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
City
Campo, CA
El Cajon, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tavern#Hot Springs#Wine#Washington Avenue#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy