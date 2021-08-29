Campo events coming up

(CAMPO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Campo calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Campo area:

Fall Festival & Grand Reopening at Horse of the Sun Ranch Pine Valley, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 28271 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962

Join us for an amazing day of fun, food, and festivities for the whole family. This is a free event for the San Diego community!

Woman At The Table SD Conference El Cajon, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 3007 Dehesa Road, El Cajon, CA 92019

Come Join us for a day of love and fellowship @ the Women at the Table Conference. Lunch will be provided.

TASTE OF EASTE COUNTY: A food, beer, & wine fest El Cajon, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1400 East Washington Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92019

The San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce presents, Taste of East County: A Food, Beer, Wine Fest

Starry Nights Jacumba, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 1951 Carrizo Gorge Road, Jacumba Hot Springs, CA 91934

Come out for a fun dinner and a movie night under the stars!

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Event: Wrights Field – Alpine – 4 miles - Moderate 5:30-730PM When: Saturday 8/7/2021 Meeting Point: 2001 Tavern Road Alpine, 91901 Terrain: All Dirt trails, Some paths have a lot of rock’s, so...