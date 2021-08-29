Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sibley, IA

Live events Sibley — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Sibley News Watch
Sibley News Watch
 4 days ago

(SIBLEY, IA) Live events are lining up on the Sibley calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sibley area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJEm0_0bgSoyuY00

Farmer’s Market

Worthington, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1131 Oxford St, Worthington, MN

The Worthington Farmers Market is back every Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the ACE Hardware Parking Lot. Shop seasonal fruits, vegetables, produce, baked goods, canned items, maple syrup...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cx9oK_0bgSoyuY00

Ryan the Pianoman

Okoboji, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1404 US-71, Okoboji, IA

Ryan Sather is a talented musician that will take all your song requests... yes including Lady Gaga and Billy Joel. Bring your friends, spouse, or even your neighbor and sing along all night! You...

Learn More

The Nuclear Bees

Okoboji, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1404 US-71, Okoboji, IA

The Nuclear Bees at Okoboji Store Bar & Kitchen, 1404 Highway 71 S, Okoboji, IA 51355, Okoboji, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 01:00 pm to 03:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kcFFK_0bgSoyuY00

Matt & Laurel

Okoboji, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 24457 Stake Out Rd, Okoboji, IA

Matt & Laurel are a husband and wife acoustic duo who captivate audiences with their smooth sounds and witty banter. Playing a variety the 60s to today. You may also like the following events from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H29a1_0bgSoyuY00

Salute to Volunteers & Small Business Professionals

Okoboji, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1201 Brooks Park Dr, Okoboji, IA

The Salute to Local Professionals is our chance to thank hardworking individuals in the community that make the lakes area a special place to live. 1/2 Price Green Fees simply by showing your work...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sibley News Watch

Sibley News Watch

Sibley, IA
36
Followers
235
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sibley News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Sibley, IA
Sibley, IA
Government
City
Worthington, IA
City
Okoboji, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Billy Joel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Vegetables#Ia The Nuclear Bees#Highway 71 S#Ia Matt Laurel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy