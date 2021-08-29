Ringgold events coming soon
(RINGGOLD, LA) Ringgold is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ringgold:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 578 Spring Lake Drive, Shreveport, LA 71106
Come out for a night of rotating mixed doubles tennis, live music, dinner, and more to help kick cancer's butt! (please sign up by 9/22)
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 4747 Creswell Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106
An adult tour exploring the "American Journey" through the Norton's permanent collection.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM
Address: Eastside, Barksdale Air Force Base, LA 71110
3.9 mile trail with 15+ military style obstacles through the 18,000 acre East Reservation on Barksdale AFB, LA. Running waves will be throu
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 23 Echo Ridge Lane, Haughton, LA 71037
Gem Amethyst Rock Fossil Sale Sept 18, 19 (9a-5p) - (Haughton, LA)
