Ringgold, LA

Ringgold events coming soon

Ringgold News Beat
 4 days ago

(RINGGOLD, LA) Ringgold is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ringgold:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kN4o9_0bgSow9600

Geaux Bald Tennis Mixer

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 578 Spring Lake Drive, Shreveport, LA 71106

Come out for a night of rotating mixed doubles tennis, live music, dinner, and more to help kick cancer's butt! (please sign up by 9/22)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGSMH_0bgSow9600

Adult Tour: American Journey

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 4747 Creswell Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106

An adult tour exploring the "American Journey" through the Norton's permanent collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QfIUM_0bgSow9600

Defenders of Liberty Mud Run

Barksdale Afb, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: Eastside, Barksdale Air Force Base, LA 71110

3.9 mile trail with 15+ military style obstacles through the 18,000 acre East Reservation on Barksdale AFB, LA. Running waves will be throu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODNJO_0bgSow9600

Gem Amethyst Rock Fossil Sale Sept 18, 19

Haughton, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 23 Echo Ridge Lane, Haughton, LA 71037

Gem Amethyst Rock Fossil Sale Sept 18, 19 (9a-5p) - (Haughton, LA)

With Ringgold News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

