Eureka, KS

Eureka events coming soon

Posted by 
Eureka Dispatch
 5 days ago

(EUREKA, KS) Live events are lining up on the Eureka calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eureka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bnFnZ_0bgSouNe00

OKKIDS - Outdoor Kansas for Kids-Coffey County

Burlington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1110 Shea St, Burlington, KS

OK Kids is an annual, free event with a chance for participants to experience numerous outdoor games and events. A part of the Outdoor Kansas for Kids festival will be held at the city lake. There...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327sOy_0bgSouNe00

Sound Street Online

Augusta, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 9959 SW Pampas Rd, Augusta, KS

Sound Street will be leading the worship during revival at Prairie Hills Southern Baptist Church. Sunday Morning at 10am, Sunday evening we will have a concert at 630pm and worship Sunday evening...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kkjBm_0bgSouNe00

Comedy Night for the Skatepark Fund

Augusta, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 430 State Street, Augusta, KS 67010

Come join us for a night of adult comedy to help raise money for the new skatepark. FEE'S INCLUDED IN PRICE. Thanks donating!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kn1kD_0bgSouNe00

Fulton Valley Farms Farm Cleanup

Towanda, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Fulton Valley Farms out of Towanda Kansas is looking at having a couple of online timed auctions to cleanup the place and get rid of unneeded items and equipment. Check it out now and Bid to Buy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04n4cq_0bgSouNe00

Steel Magnolias at Circle High School

Towanda, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 905 Main St, Towanda, KS

Circle High School Welcome to Truvy's beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are "anybody" come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle, the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

With Eureka Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

