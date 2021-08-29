Cancel
Casper, WY

Oil Bowl will feature UW’s Western Thunder Marching Band at halftime

By Greg Hirst
oilcity.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming’s Western Thunder Marching Band will perform at halftime during the Oil Bowl at Natrona County High School Friday, September 17. Known as “Bringing the Thunder,” it is a celebration of UW’s commitment to serve the state and its residents, the university said. It last took place in 2019 in Riverton and provides an opportunity for fans in attendance to enjoy one of the West’s preeminent collegiate marching bands, UW said.

oilcity.news

Comments / 0

