Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Life as I know it: Coffee-less mornings are not punny

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe storm warnings rolled in. Expect high winds, heavy rains, frequent lightning strikes, local flooding, even possible power outages. Where I live, every single one of those predictions came to fruition. The winds howled like wounded wolves, the rains poured down seemingly inches at a time, the lightning danced like the lights of the Harbor Days Midway, small creeks rose to wash out a local highway and of course, we lost electricity for about a day and a half.

www.record-eagle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Coffee Cup#Cup Of Coffee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Glynn County, GAPosted by
Fox News

Ex-prosecutor indicted for misconduct in Ahmaud Arbery death

A former Georgia prosecutor was indicted Thursday on misconduct charges alleging she used her position to shield the men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery from being charged with crimes immediately after the shootings. A grand jury in coastal Glynn County indicted former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy