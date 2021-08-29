Life as I know it: Coffee-less mornings are not punny

The storm warnings rolled in. Expect high winds, heavy rains, frequent lightning strikes, local flooding, even possible power outages. Where I live, every single one of those predictions came to fruition. The winds howled like wounded wolves, the rains poured down seemingly inches at a time, the lightning danced like the lights of the Harbor Days Midway, small creeks rose to wash out a local highway and of course, we lost electricity for about a day and a half.